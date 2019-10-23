EEOC Suit Tossed For Not Showing Anxious Worker Protected

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 3:31 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal judge threw out a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit claiming a nursing home violated federal anti-discrimination law when it fired a worker who sought accommodations for anxiety, saying the agency failed to show her anxiety qualified as a disability. U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell Jr. on Tuesday granted summary judgment to West Meade Place LLP, saying the EEOC failed to make the case that Carma Kean's anxiety disorder rose to the level of a disability to require the Nashville nursing home to accommodate her under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Because testimony from Kean's doctor failed...

