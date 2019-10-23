Gov't Wants Philly Hospital Program's Ch. 11 Sale Reversed

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 5:17 PM EDT) -- The federal government has asked the Delaware district court to block the $55 million sale of Philadelphia’s Hahnemann University Hospital’s residency program by its bankrupt owner, saying Center City Healthcare has no right to sell. In its Tuesday brief, the government said the district court should overturn the bankruptcy court order allowing the sale of the program to a Thomas Jefferson University Hospital-led nonprofit consortium, arguing the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services contract that funds the program is not Center City’s to sell. “The sale order, which would represent the first time a CMS-funded residency position has ever been sold,...

