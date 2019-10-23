Insurers Join Fire Safety Group After Deadly Grenfell Blaze

Law360, London (October 23, 2019, 3:07 PM BST) -- British insurers will join forces with construction companies, governments and regulators to set up a new working group to rethink the way fire safety risk is assessed in the wake of the Grenfell tower block fire, in which 72 people lost their lives, an underwriters' association said Wednesday. The group will be made up of underwriters that offer professional indemnity insurance to the construction industry, the International Underwriters Association, known as IUA, said. It will aim to create a “joined-up” approach to risk assessment by bringing different parts of the sector together to toughen fire safety standards after a blaze tore...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS