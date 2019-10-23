Ex-Soccer Exec Wins Delay In £4M Fraud Row With PE Firm

Law360, London (October 23, 2019, 4:26 PM BST) -- A London judge on Wednesday halted efforts by a private equity firm to recoup £3.93 million ($5 million) allegedly embezzled by the former director of Leeds United Football Club to allow him to explain why he is too ill to face legal proceedings. Ali Malek QC, sitting as a judge for the High Court, said he was reluctant to grant GFH Capital Ltd.’s bid to enforce a Dubai court judgment against David Haigh because of "technical defects" in the application. The judge said that although Haigh knew about the proceedings he was not given a chance to review new documents in GFH's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS