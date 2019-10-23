Ex-Citibank Exec Challenges Firing Over Fund Transfers

Law360, London (October 23, 2019, 6:40 PM BST) -- A former senior Citibank executive on Wednesday sought to revive his disability discrimination claim against the bank after it fired him for gross misconduct, arguing Citi didn't give him a real chance to respond to allegations that he misused company payment systems. A former Citibank executive on Wednesday appealed the Employment Tribunal's decision rejecting his disability discrimination claim, saying the bank didn't give him enough of a chance to respond to allegations of misconduct. (AP) Mukarram Sattar, the bank's former global head of treasury and trade solutions operations, appealed the Employment Tribunal's decision rejecting his claims that he was unfairly fired...

