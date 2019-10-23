Vance Tells 2nd Circ. Trump's Immunity Gambit Is Fake Law

Law360, New York (October 23, 2019, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Donald Trump's lawyer told the Second Circuit on Wednesday that the president has total immunity from prosecution while in office and couldn't be charged even if he pulled a gun and shot someone on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, but a local prosecutor probing Trump's personal business and tax dealings called that a fake legal theory. Donald Trump's argument that he could shoot someone and not be charged is a bogus legal theory, a New York prosecutor said. (AP) The spicy back-and-forth came at oral arguments before U.S. Circuit Judges Robert A. Katzmann, Denny Chin and Christopher F. Droney in a constitutional showdown...

