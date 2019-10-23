Sens. Tell DOJ To Fix 'Growing Divide' With USPTO Over SEPs

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Senate leaders are pushing the U.S. Department of Justice to work with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to develop a new policy on standard-essential patents amid concerns of a "growing divide" between the offices about the role antitrust law should play in enforcement. Sens. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Chris Coons, D-Del., who lead the Senate Judiciary Committee's intellectual property subcommittee, wrote a letter on Monday that called on U.S. Attorney General William Barr and DOJ antitrust chief Makan Delrahim to work with the USPTO on a revised guidance for enforcing SEPs that are licensed on fair, reasonable and nondiscriminatory terms....

