Trump's Insurance Policy Hurts Poor Immigrants, Sens. Say

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Two Senate Democrats have urged the Trump administration to rescind a recent proclamation requiring immigrants to prove they can afford health insurance, writing in a Tuesday letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that the policy targets low-income immigrants and hurts the U.S. health system. Sens. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Ron Wyden, D-Ore. rebuked the proclamation, which will take effect on Nov. 3, as a "direct attack on those who are most vulnerable, and on the health care system itself," claiming that it will actually do little to reduce health care costs while slashing legal immigration. "Coupled with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS