P&G Retiree Sues Over Post-Relocation Pension Benefits

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 2:59 PM EDT) -- A former Procter & Gamble Co. worker has launched an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit alleging he lost out on benefits because the company didn’t tell him it changed the retirement policy he relied on when he agreed to move from the U.K. to the U.S. In his Tuesday complaint, James Crabbe said that when he decided to relocate, he relied on P&G’s so-called administrative regulations supplementary retirement income policy, which was meant to prevent workers from losing retirement benefits if they transferred to the U.S. Under that policy, P&G set an international retirement arrangement, or IRA, target that workers’...

