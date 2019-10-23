State Dept. Delays Use Of 'Public Charge' Form At Consulates

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 6:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of State is putting its "public charge" questionnaire through a longer regulatory process that will keep the form in limbo for months, a marked slowdown from the fast-tracked route the department had initially pursued. The State Department initiated a 60-day comment period on Wednesday, seeking public feedback on its proposed form to collect information about visa applicants' "ability to financially support themselves" in the U.S. without federal government assistance. Consular officers would be able to use the information to deny green cards to applicants from outside the U.S. After the two-month comment period, the proposed form would then...

