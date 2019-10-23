Enviros Say Va. Dominion Permit Nix Won't Spark New Fights

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups told the D.C. federal judge tasked with adjudicating what he called a “goofy” procedural choice from the Eleventh Circuit that if he vacates the permit for a completed Dominion Energy project, they would not immediately seek to forcibly tear down the facility. The environmental groups told U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth that if he agrees that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers improperly granted approval to the Dominion electricity transmission project and vacates its permit, they plan to wait to bring any future challenges until the Army Corps completes an environmental review. Just a few days after he...

