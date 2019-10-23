Feds Owe ACA Insurers $1.6B, Claims Court Rules

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The federal government owes a class of more than 100 health insurers almost $1.6 billion in Affordable Care Act cost-sharing reduction payments that the Trump administration cut off, the Court of Federal Claims has ruled. Federal Claims Judge Margaret M. Sweeney on Tuesday granted a bid to pay the insurers nearly $1.6 billion — the amount of unpaid cost-sharing reductions for 2017 and 2018, according to the government and class leader Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative. The parties had asked the court to enter the final judgment, and the judge said in a brief order Tuesday she didn't find a "just reason"...

