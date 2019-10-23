NLRB To Probe 'Successor Bar' Shielding Unions From Ouster

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 7:05 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board is poised to reconsider Obama-era precedent making employers that acquire a unionized workforce collectively bargain with those workers' union for a certain period of time before it can be removed. The board in an unpublished order said it would take up American Water MSG's appeal of an agency official's order dismissing a bid to oust its workers' union following its taking over a contract to provide water services to a Missouri U.S. Army base. With it, the board will reconsider the "successor bar" doctrine it revived in a 2011 decision involving facilities maintenance company UGL-UNICCO Service...

