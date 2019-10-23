UK Construction Cos. Fined £36M For Price-Fixing Scheme

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 3:58 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s competition watchdog on Wednesday slapped three construction firms with more than £36 million ($46.4 million) in fines for their roles in a long-running cartel to fix prices for certain concrete drainage products for building projects. The Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement that CPM Group Ltd. and Stanton Bonna Concrete Ltd., which are based in Somerset and Derbyshire, England, have been ordered to shell out more than £7 million and £4 million, respectively. The Northern Ireland-based firm FP McCann Ltd. is facing a fine of more than £25 million. CPM Group and Stanton Bonna Concrete last year admitted to...

