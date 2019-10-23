MF Global Estate Sues US Trustee Over Ch. 11 Fee Hike

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The plan administrator overseeing the confirmed Chapter 11 plan of investment firm MF Global Holdings Ltd. and several affiliates filed suit in New York bankruptcy court Wednesday seeking a refund of alleged overpayments for fees paid to the Office of the United States Trustee after a rate hike in 2018. In its adversary complaint, MF Global Holdings said its Chapter 11 cases have been pending since 2011 and that the rate increase for U.S. trustee fees enacted in January 2018 has caused the debtors to overpay by more than $400,000 in the last 22 months. The suit argues that the fee...

