Canadian Boutique Woods Adds Squire Patton Int'l Arb. Atty

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Canadian boutique law firm Woods has added a former Squire Patton Boggs partner as senior counsel on its international arbitration team, gaining an attorney with experience serving as an international arbitrator, mediator and counselor. Haig Oghigian joined the Montreal-based firm last month after spending three years at Squire Patton Boggs’ Tokyo office, Woods said in a September announcement. Oghigian is returning to Canada after 20 years practicing in Japan, where he specialized in advising foreign clients doing business in the Asia-Pacific region, with a particular focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries. “Respected for his international commercial and dispute resolution...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS