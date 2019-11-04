Asbestos Coverage Rule To Take Spotlight In Md. High Court

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 4:02 PM EST) -- Maryland's high court will hear arguments Tuesday over whether Zurich American Insurance Co. must cover an entire $2.7 million judgment against its policyholder in an asbestos injury lawsuit, in a case that will give the state justices the chance to decide the proper method for allocating insurance coverage for tort claims spanning multiple years. What's at Stake Zurich's dispute with plaintiff Patrick Rossello presents an opportunity for Maryland's top court, known as the Court of Appeals, to decide once and for all which of two competing allocation methods governs battles over coverage for injuries that develop over a number of years....

