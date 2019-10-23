Ex-Northrup Worker's Gender Dysphoria Not Covered By ADA

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A transgender former Northrop Grumman engineer can't pursue a bias claim under the Americans with Disabilities Act since gender dysphoria that doesn't stem from an underlying physical impairment isn't covered by the statute, an Alabama federal judge ruled. U.S. District Judge C. Lynwood Smith on Tuesday dismissed a disability bias claim by the worker, who is suing Northrop Grumman Corp. under a John Doe pseudonym, after concluding that Doe — who was diagnosed with gender dysphoria — didn't qualify as an individual with a disability. Although the statute defines "disability" as a "physical or mental impairment that substantially limits one or...

