La. Justices Apply 10-Year Limit To Driver's Bad Faith Claim

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 7:43 PM EDT) -- GoAuto Insurance Co. must face a suit alleging it acted in bad faith when it failed to settle a claim against a policyholder over a 2010 car crash, after the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that such bad faith actions are subject to a 10-year rather than a one-year deadline. The Louisiana high court spurned the insurance company’s efforts to escape the bad faith suit brought by Beverly Smith, who was injured in a collision caused by GoAuto’s policyholder, Darlene Shelmire. Shelmire had assigned Smith the right to pursue a bad faith action against GoAuto after a judge held Shelmire liable...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS