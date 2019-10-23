Bid To Enforce €101M Spain Award Can Be Resumed

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A pair of renewable energy investors can resume their efforts to enforce a €101 million ($112.4 million) award against Spain after an international committee rejected arguments that a continued stay would help to address a conflict between European Union and international law. The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes ad hoc committee on Monday lifted a provisional stay of enforcement on the award, concluding that this would not unduly harm Spain even though its bid to nix the award is ongoing. The country had told the committee that lifting the stay would put it in “a very difficult position under...

