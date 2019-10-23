3rd Circ. Won't Revive Bid To Halt Abortion Protest Buffer Law

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 6:52 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday rejected two anti-abortion activists’ constitutional challenge to a Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, ordinance barring demonstrations within 20 feet of health care facilities, finding the regulation does not prohibit so-called sidewalk counseling, five days after reaching a similar conclusion about a nearly identical 15-foot buffer statute in Pittsburgh. In a nonprecedential opinion, a circuit panel affirmed a Pennsylvania federal court ruling denying a preliminary injunction bid by plaintiffs Colleen Reilly and Becky Biter to halt enforcement of the ordinance, saying many of their arguments are “foreclosed” by Friday’s precedential opinion in Bruni v. City of Pittsburgh. “As was true...

