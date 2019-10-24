Fed. Court Tosses Remainder Of Health Plan Marketing Suit

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT) -- A Montana federal judge isn't going to take on the state law claims remaining in a suit accusing insurers of making misrepresentations in the marketing of their health plans after the Ninth Circuit affirmed the dismissal of the ERISA component of the case. U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen in his order Wednesday declined to exercise jurisdiction over the state law claims lodged against Caring for Montanans Inc. and Health Care Service Corp. by The Depot Inc., Union Club Bar Inc. and Trail Head Inc. in what began as an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit. The small businesses, which are...

