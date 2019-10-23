FTD Must Include Case Expense Forecast In Ch. 11 Plan Docs

Law360, Wilmington (October 23, 2019, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt flower and gift retailer FTD Cos. Inc. received court approval Wednesday for its Chapter 11 plan disclosure statement after a Delaware judge told the debtor it had to include information about predicted administrative expenses in the documents being sent to creditors. During a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein said that concerns raised by the official committee of unsecured creditors about the unknown amount of administrative and priority expenses incurred by the FTD estate raised a significant enough issue that it needed to be added to the plan disclosure statement. “I think that should be in there....

