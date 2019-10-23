Foley Hoag, Locke Lord Guide $470M Software Co. Tie-Up

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 8:37 PM EDT) -- PTC, a software company that caters to the manufacturing industry, said Wednesday it will acquire software development platform Onshape in a roughly $470 million deal steered by Foley Hoag LLP and Locke Lord LLP. The deal will help Massachusetts-based PTC Inc. move into the software-as-a-service space, which the company believes will play a key role in the industry’s future, the announcement said. It’s also part of the technology company’s strategy to shift to a more predictable revenue model, PTC’s statement said. Foley Hoag-led Onshape Inc. aims to help businesses with product design. The venture capital-backed company is a product development platform...

