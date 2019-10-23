Senators Spar Over Pace Of NAFTA 2.0 Deliberation

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The tension surrounding House Democrats' efforts to improve the Trump administration's renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement spilled onto the Senate floor Wednesday as Republicans stressed that time was running short to ratify the deal. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said Democrats have shown "no sense of urgency" in their meetings with the administration, which have focused on strengthening the agreement's rules covering labor, the environment, drug pricing and overall enforcement. If Congress fails to vote on the new NAFTA — now rebranded as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement — before lawmakers depart on Dec. 12, the agreement will likely languish...

