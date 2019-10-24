Libra Launch Expected, But US Presence Remains Uncertain

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Mark Zuckerberg's Wednesday appearance on Capitol Hill, which at times became a chance for lawmakers to turn their ire on Facebook over a variety of topics, failed to offer much new information about the Libra digital currency, but observers say they are confident that it will launch, although its entrance into the U.S. remains uncertain. Industry observers who spoke with Law360 acknowledged that despite the Facebook CEO and chairman's assertion that Facebook would not move forward with the Libra project unless U.S. regulators get on board, it is almost inevitable that Libra will launch in some form. Zuckerberg faced a barrage...

