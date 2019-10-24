Hair Products Maker Can’t Brush Off Balding MDL Claims

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 3:08 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has told hair products maker Monat Global Corp. that it must face most of the allegations in multidistrict litigation alleging that its hair treatments caused skin irritation and its users’ hair to fall out. In an order filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles found that the plaintiffs, 18 former users of Monat’s products, successfully pled that Monat’s products have design or manufacturing defects and that the company and its affiliates hid those defects. The judge did dismiss their claim for an injunction against Monat, however, saying their assertion that they would not buy the products...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS