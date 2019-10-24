Ex-Rite Aid Exec Gets 2 Years For Role In Kickback Scheme

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 3:23 PM EDT) -- A former Rite Aid advertising executive was sentenced by a Pennsylvania federal judge Wednesday to two years in prison and ordered to pay over $6.3 million in restitution for his role in a $5.7 million kickback scheme with an Atlanta-based marketing company. James W. Pilsner pled guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of tax evasion in September 2018. Prosecutors said he solicited millions in bribes in exchange for sending more than $45 million in Rite Aid business to Nuvision Inc. over a span of two decades. U.S. District Judge John E. Jones III’s judgment called for 24...

