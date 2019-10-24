Law360 (October 24, 2019, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana lawyer who told his client's estranged wife about a rumored affair and a D.C. attorney caught in a "cover-up" after blowing a filing deadline lead Law360's The Week in Discipline, which compiles sanctions and conduct charges that may have flown under the radar. Louisiana South Louisiana attorney Paul A. Lapeyrouse should get a fully stayed suspension for telling a client's soon-to-be ex-wife about a rumored affair between the client and the lawyer's secretary, a state disciplinary board said this week. The board said that while Lapeyrouse did violate client confidentiality and conflicts rules when he told the woman about...

