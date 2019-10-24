DOJ Tells High Court To Wipe Out EEOC's Disability Bias Win

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 10:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has dug in on its stance that BNSF Railway acted lawfully when it required a job seeker to pay for a company-mandated MRI, telling the U.S. Supreme Court to undo the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s win in its disability discrimination suit against the company. The DOJ, which argues on the EEOC’s behalf when cases involving the agency land at the Supreme Court, urged the justices in a supplemental brief on Wednesday to grant BNSF's petition to review a Ninth Circuit ruling that it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by refusing to hire an applicant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS