Calif. Co. Accuses Google Of Infringing Smart Tech Patents

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 8:45 PM EDT) -- EcoFactor Inc. has accused a number of companies, including Google LLC, of importing smart thermostats and HVAC systems that infringe four of its patents. EcoFactor, a California-based company known for its smart home energy management services, on Tuesday asked the U.S. International Trade Commission for a permanent limited exclusion order barring the infringing products from entering the U.S. and a permanent cease-and-desist order blocking the companies from selling or marketing the products. “In recent years, an explosion of imported products which infringe EcoFactor's innovative asserted patents has significantly eroded EcoFactor's market standing for the domestic industry products, and that of its...

