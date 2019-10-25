10 Strategies For Planning A Successful Construction Project

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 3:03 PM EDT) -- There has been a recent abundance of catastrophic construction failures. One of the more recent failures occurred on March 15, 2018, when a pedestrian bridge collapsed at Florida International University killing six people. On Oct. 22, 2019, the National Transportation Safety Board issued a report blaming design errors and poor oversight for the tragedy. Two other deadly accidents occurred in the past year involving construction cranes. These examples highlight a broader concern in today’s landscape of complex construction. Indeed, anyone beginning a construction project of any size or value has reason to be wary of the potential for delays, overruns, conflicts,...

