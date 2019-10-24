NJ Couple Wins New Trial In Negligence Row With Accountant

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 6:22 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey couple will get a second chance to bring a suit alleging their former accountant was negligent in preparing their tax returns, a state appeals court ruled Thursday in a decision overturning a lower-court ruling. The trial court’s ruling failed to apply any findings of fact related to Riad Kabakibi and Lama Kabakibi’s malpractice claims to any legal conclusion as required by court rules and did not make a single legal citation, as well as failed to address several pertinent issues, the New Jersey Superior Court stated. “I was shocked, and we immediately made application by way of posttrial...

