Cheniere Urges Texas Justices To Ref $46M LNG Loan Fight

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Cheniere Energy Inc. has asked the Texas Supreme Court to review a ruling that it can't initiate foreclosure proceedings against a business partner's subsidiary that failed to repay a $46 million loan, claiming the decision casts doubt on viability of security interests negotiated by Texas companies. The full Fourteenth Court of Appeals in August sided with a lower court barring Cheniere from pursuing foreclosure because Parallax Enterprises LLC, its partner in a soured liquefied natural gas development venture, had shown it stood to suffer "irreparable injury" without the court's intervention. It was an about-face from an earlier panel ruling that the...

