Dems Press DOL On Tipped Wage Regs' Cost To Workers

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 2:45 PM EDT) -- Democrats on the House Education and Labor Committee have urged the U.S. Department of Labor to address how workers would be impacted by a proposed regulation that would eliminate a safeguard for service employees limiting the amount of nontipped work they can do while earning "tipped" minimum wages. Committee Chairman Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., and three other Democrats said Wednesday in a letter to Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia that the agency must provide a cost-benefit analysis of the proposed rule unveiled earlier this month to nix the so-called 80-20 rule, which says businesses can't pay workers at the lower tipped minimum...

