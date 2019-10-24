Davis Polk-Led Insurance Firm Prices $230M IPO At Low End

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Insurance broker BRP Group Inc. went public Thursday after raising $230 million through an initial public offering that priced at the bottom of its range, guided by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and underwriters counsel Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP. Tampa, Florida-based BRP sold 16.4 million shares at $14 each, representing the bottom of its stated range of $14 to $16, late on Wednesday. BRP shares rose $2.37, or 16.9%, to close at $16.37 in debut trading Thursday on the Nasdaq exchange. The company plans to spend IPO proceeds to acquire newly issued units from Baldwin Risk Partners LLC,...

