UK Outlines Issues With Illumina's $1B DNA Sequencing Buy

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT) -- DNA-sequencing company Illumina Inc.'s proposed $1.2 billion takeover of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has run into resistance from the U.K.'s antitrust watchdog amid concerns that the merger would threaten the global market for gene sequencing systems. The Competition and Markets Authority on Thursday announced results of its in-depth, Phase 2 investigation of the merger, which found that approving the merger of the California-based companies would reduce competition for gene sequencing systems globally and in the U.K. and drive up prices. "DNA sequencing is a highly concentrated industry and given the strength of Illumina in this market, and the limited number...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS