Xceligent To Pay $11M In Real Estate Photo Fight With CoStar

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt commercial real estate company Xceligent Inc. has agreed to shell out nearly $11 million amid a copyright dispute over information and thousands of photos that it allegedly stole from CoStar Group Inc.’s website for use on its own site. The deal, which is subject to approval by the Delaware bankruptcy court, comes as CoStar on Tuesday secured a $500 million proposed judgment from the bankruptcy estate for Xceligent, which had been accused of repeatedly gaining access to CoStar's subscription databases and stealing its photos and information. Xceligent filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in late 2017. Under the agreement, Xceligent’s insurers...

