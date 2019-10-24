BALCA Says Farm's Harvest Seasons Don't Show Temp Need

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 9:28 PM EDT) -- The Board of Alien Labor Certification Appeals has denied a Florida farm's request to temporarily hire foreign workers under the H-2A nonimmigrant visa program, saying it failed to show how its harvesting needs are only seasonal. BALCA Administrative Law Judge Lauren C. Boucher said in a Wednesday decision that Estrada and Sons' response to a U.S. Department of Labor certifying officer's request for more information about its need for seasonal help was too vague and didn't sufficiently explain why its labor needs changed throughout the year so that it would need temporary workers. Based on a Florida harvesting chart the company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS