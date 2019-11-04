Lone Star Laterals: Hunton, McGuireWoods, Dykema

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 4:44 PM EST) -- In our latest roundup of lateral moves across Texas, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP brought on a public finance and tax pro, McGuireWoods LLP hired away from Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP a transactional energy partner and Dykema Cox Smith landed a former Texas appellate court justice. Resnick & Louis brought on a trial attorney partner in Houston and added a litigator in the Rio Grande Valley as of counsel. And Frost Brown Todd LLC hired a seasoned appellate partner in Dallas from Jones Day. Here is a rundown of the recent moves. Hunton Andrews Kurth Darren McHugh Hunton added...

