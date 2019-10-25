GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 3:39 PM EDT) -- An ex-senior attorney at Apple was indicted on insider trading charges, a Goldman Sachs banker allegedly involved in an insider trading scheme has fired his lawyers, and more than a dozen additional legal departments have embraced the Mansfield Rule's diversity goals. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week.​ Former Top Apple Attorney Indicted for Insider Trading Former senior Apple Inc. attorney Gene Levoff was indicted on fraud and insider trading charges by a federal grand jury in New Jersey on Thursday, eight months after authorities accused him of trading the tech...

