Groupon Slips Antitrust Claims In Las Vegas Skydiving Fight

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Groupon Inc. is waving goodbye to a pair of federal monopoly claims after it convinced a Nevada federal judge to toss them from a suit accusing the online coupon seller of trying to corner the market for Las Vegas skydiving services. Part of the reason Las Vegas Skydiving Adventures LLC lost the monopoly claims is that it failed to prove that its services are interchangeable with the one Groupon offers, U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon said Wednesday in an order that left the rest of the suit intact. Offering skydiving excursions is not the same thing as offering discounts on...

