Fed. Circ. Rehearing Requests Patent Attys Should Watch

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 5:04 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has been asked to reconsider several of its recent patent rulings, including one rejecting a constitutional challenge to Patent Trial and Appeal Board reviews and another that found a respiratory drug patent covers only a natural law. Here are some rehearing petitions in the appellate court that are worth watching. Chrimar Systems v. ALE USA After a jury trial, Chrimar in 2016 won just under $325,000 in an infringement case against ALE over four patents covering Ethernet technology. The Federal Circuit largely affirmed the verdict on appeal, although it sent the case back to the district court to...

