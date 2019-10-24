Ex-Performance Sports Execs Want Liquidation Trustee Out

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A group of former directors and officers for defunct sports equipment maker Performance Sports Group Inc. have asked a Delaware bankruptcy court to oust the liquidation trustee for PSG's Chapter 11 case, saying the trustee is threatening baseless lawsuits to pad out its own fees. In a complaint filed Wednesday, the officers said the liquidation trustee, Theseus Strategy Group LLC, has threatened to sue them, blaming them for the dire straits that led to the company's bankruptcy despite independent audits finding they had done nothing wrong. Rather than pursuing its duties, Theseus is aiming to stretch out its tenure as trustee...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS