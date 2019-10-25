Dems Challenge Fed Agencies On 'Roadless Rule' Data

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT) -- Two Democratic congressional leaders have urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Forest Service to offer complete data on the Trump administration’s proposal to end “roadless rule” protections for the Tongass National Forest, warning such a move would be ruinous to Pacific salmon habitats. Raúl M. Grijalva, D-Ariz., chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, and Jared Huffman, D-Calif., chairman of the Subcommittee on Water, Oceans and Wildlife, sent a joint letter Thursday to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and U.S. Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen, saying indigenous tribes and regional economies depend on preventing industrial-scale logging in Alaska’s...

