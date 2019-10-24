Ad Execs Can't Show Age Bias Led To Firings, 2nd Circ. Says

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 8:28 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday closed the book on an age discrimination suit levied by two former sales executives against an advertising verification company, saying they couldn’t refute their former employer’s contention that they were ousted for failing to meet job expectations. A three-judge panel issued a summary order affirming a decision last year by U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman to award summary judgment to Adloox Inc., which sells technology to combat advertising fraud, over claims by plaintiffs Kevin Downey and Andrea Bonner that they were discriminated against in violation of the Age Discrimination and Employment Act as well as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS