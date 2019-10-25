US, Israel Bring Fintech Cooperation Into Focus

Law360 (October 25, 2019, 5:58 PM EDT) -- United States and Israeli officials met earlier this week in Washington, D.C., to reaffirm the countries’ cooperative relationship across a broad array of topics, including regulation and investment in fintech and research collaboration in artificial intelligence. A joint statement released Thursday by U.S. Department of the Treasury highlighted the continued strong relationship between the two nations, as evidenced by the Israel Joint Economic Development Group, a yearly “economic policy dialogue” between the U.S. and Israel dating back to 1985. In addition to the fintech and artificial intelligence discussions, the group touched on a wide range of other topics, including the economic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS