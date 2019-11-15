2 Ex-Boutique IP Pros Boost Lathrop Gage's Boston Office

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 3:15 PM EST) -- Lathrop Gage is beefing up the intellectual property transaction group in its Boston office with the addition of two ex-boutique attorneys, adding a partner from McCormick Paulding & Huber and an attorney from Hamilton Brook Smith Reynolds, who joined the firm as of counsel. Tucker Griffith joined Lathrop as a partner on Oct. 16, bringing with him more than 21 years of experience helping clients expand their intellectual property portfolios and product lines and is “especially skilled” at handling mechanical and electromechanical products and systems, the firm said. Griffith helped clients at Connecticut-based McCormick Paulding with patent and trademark prosecution and...

