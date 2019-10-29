Greenberg Traurig Nabs Asia IP Litigators From K&L Gates

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig has gained a pair of intellectual property litigators from K&L Gates who carved out a niche representing some of the largest Asia-based technology companies doing business in the U.S. Howard Chen and Harold “Hal” Davis Jr. joined Greenberg Traurig LLP’s San Francisco office as shareholders after more than a decade practicing together at K&L Gates LLP. Between them, Chen and Davis have represented U.S.-based companies including Dell, Western Digital and Hewlett-Packard as well as Taiwan-based Acer Inc. and Wistron Corp. and China-based Lenovo, among others. Davis told Law360 on Tuesday that he mostly represents Asia-based technology companies that are either...

