Bipartisan House Bill Would Require Public C-Band Auction

Law360 (October 24, 2019, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan group of House lawmakers floated a bill on Thursday that would force the Federal Communications Commission to hold a public auction for swaths of satellite spectrum that the agency wants to repurpose to support 5G mobile networks. The FCC has been mulling options for an overhaul of the 3.7-4.2 GHz band, also known as the C-band, including by either a private sale by the satellite companies that lease the spectrum or an agency-run auction. The C-Band Act, which is backed by the heads of the House subcommittee on Communications and Technology and two members, steers the agency away from a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS